From Nalanda To Global CBSE, PM Narendra Modi’s Vision Makes India An Education Hub

By Ramakant Chaudhary

“Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man,” Swami Vivekananda profoundly stated, emphasizing the true essence of education is to draw out the inherent abilities, values, and resilience that every person carries within. Over a century later, India is reviving its historic role as a global knowledge hub, moving beyond sending students abroad to exporting its curricula, innovation ecosystems, and a value-driven education system steeped in its civilizational heritage. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, this vision is central to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, positioning education as the cornerstone of a modern, self-reliant India that inspires the world.

India has always been the land of rishis, saints, and intellectual discourses. Nalanda University, founded in the 5th century CE, attracted scholars from China, Tibet, Korea, and Central Asia. Its revival in 2024, with PM Modi inaugurating the new campus in Rajgir, is more than symbolic. It is India’s reaffirmation that knowledge is timeless, borderless, and value-driven. As the Prime Minister said, “Fire can burn books but it cannot destroy knowledge.”

Today, Nalanda stands as a bridge between past and future—anchoring India’s educational diplomacy with 17 countries as partners and a curriculum that combines sustainability, global studies, and technology with ancient wisdom.

CBSE on the Global Stage

The expansion of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) into international territories marks a new chapter in India’s education story. With 109 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE alone, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced that CBSE is set to transform into an international board by 2026. This move will globalize India’s school curriculum, placing it on par with IB and Cambridge, but with a uniquely Indian identity.

For India’s large diaspora, this ensures cultural continuity. For host nations, it provides an affordable, competency-based model of education. And for India, it cements the credibility of its system in the global marketplace of ideas.

India’s educational transformation is not only about exporting syllabi but also about creating innovators. The Atal Innovation Mission, through over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across 722 districts, has engaged more than 1.1 crore students in hands-on STEM learning. The government has announced plans to scale this to 50,000 labs, making innovation a mainstream school activity rather than an elite privilege. From rural students designing low-cost water purifiers to young coders building assistive apps for the differently abled, ATLs are democratizing innovation. These projects are not just classroom exercises—they are aligning Indian students with global needs in AI, robotics, and green technologies.

The real strength of India’s education system lies in society’s deep-rooted emphasis on learning. According to the latest National Sample Survey (2025), Indian families spend an average of Rs 12,616 annually per child on school education. This figure rises sharply to Rs 23,470 in urban areas, while even rural households—despite lower incomes—spend Rs 8,382 on average.

States like Haryana and Manipur report the highest per-child expenditure, while Bihar remains at the bottom. Crucially, this shows that even in lower-income states, families prioritize education—often sacrificing household needs to secure better futures for their children. Education is not just a service in India; it is a social value and aspiration.

Local Brilliance, Global Resonance

Indian talent is already ruling the roost abroad. CEOs of global tech giants, professors at Ivy League universities, doctors in the NHS in UK, and engineers in Silicon Valley are testimony to the quality of Indian minds. India ranks 39th in the 2024 Global Innovation Index, steadily climbing the ladder. With over 3,500 startups incubated under the Atal Innovation Mission and 32,000 jobs created, India is not only supplying talent but also building ecosystems at home.

This dual reality—Indians succeeding globally and India building capacity locally—creates a virtuous cycle. It reflects PM Modi’s call to make local talents vocal on the global stage.

The Union Budget 2025 placed strong emphasis on education, allocating resources for PM-SHRI schools, digital learning platforms, teacher training, and scholarships. The underlying vision is clear: education will be the cornerstone of a developed India. Without world-class schools and universities, India cannot achieve its demographic dividend or its 2047 development goals.

The education system is at a defining moment. By reviving its civilizational legacy, expanding CBSE abroad, scaling Atal Tinkering Labs, and embedding innovation and values into curricula, India is shaping a model that blends heritage with modernity.

The world is taking note. As more foreign students come to Nalanda, as CBSE schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi set new benchmarks, and as Indian innovators win global recognition, the message is unmistakable: India’s education is going global. If sustained with equity, quality, and vision, education will not just prepare India’s youth for jobs—it will prepare India for leadership in the knowledge economy. In doing so, India can gift the world what it always has: the light of wisdom.

(Ramakant Chaudhary is senior journalist and communication strategist. He has worked in various editorial roles with leading media organisations. The opinion expressed in the article are his own.)