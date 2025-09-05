From Red Pens To Handmade Cards: Nostalgic Teachers’ Day Traditions That Never Fade Away

Teachers’ Day 2025: Teacher’s day is celebrated on 5th September every year, which is the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was not only a respected teacher but also a renowned scholar, philosopher, and the second President of India. In 1962, when he became President of India, some of his students asked to celebrate his birthday but he suggested that the day should instead be observed as Teacher’s Day to honor all teachers and celebrate all the teachers.

Every year on 5th September, schools across India come together with joy and energy as students celebrate Teachers’ Day. Though the times may have changed, some traditions of this day still remain close to our hearts, sparking a wave of nostalgia for both teachers and students. Generations may pass, but the way we celebrate and the love we show for our teachers stays beautifully the same.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2025: Best Speech Ideas To Honor And Thank Teachers For School Celebrations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are some nostalgic teachers’ day traditions:

Dressing Up As Teachers

One of the most loved traditions of Teachers’ Day is when students dress up as their favorite teachers. Whether it’s wearing sarees, suits, holding a piece of chalk, or even putting on glasses, students do their best to copy their teachers’ unique style. It’s lighthearted and fun, but at the same time, it’s a heartfelt way to show respect and admiration.

Gifting Handmade Cards, Roses And Red Pens

Nothing says ‘thank you’ like the classic Teachers’ Day gifts: a single rose, a red pen, or a handmade card. These small yet thoughtful gestures have stood the test of time. They carry immense emotional value, reminding teachers that their efforts and care are never forgotten.

Special Assemblies And Cultural Programmes

Every school celebrates the teacher’s day in almost the same way, the day often begins with a special assembly filled with poems, skits, songs, speeches, dances, everything dedicated to teachers. These performances may be simple, but the effort behind them makes teachers feel truly valued and celebrated.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2025: Great Gurus of Indian History And The Timeless Lessons They Taught Us

Students As Teachers for a Day

And highlight is students getting into the shoes of teachers for one day and being able to experience their lives. Seniors often take over classrooms, managing lessons and experiencing the responsibility that comes with teaching. It’s fun, but it also leaves students with a newfound respect for their teachers’ patience and dedication.

At its core, Teachers’ Day is not about grand gestures and great gifts but it’s about simple acts of love and appreciation. Whether it’s handing over a rose, sharing a smile, or delivering a heartfelt speech, these traditions make the bond between teachers and students even stronger and make the teachers feel loved more than anything. Times may change, but the love and admiration for teachers remain timeless and to this day these traditions will remain special forever.