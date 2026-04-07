From spices to milk: Which are the food items India leads globally

India leads globally: India isn’t just a country, it’s a global food powerhouse. From everyday staples like milk and pulses to flavorful spices and tropical fruits, India leads the world in producing several essential food items. Thanks to its diverse climate, vast agricultural land, and centuries-old farming traditions, the country consistently ranks at the top of global food production charts.

Today, we are going to look at key food items where India dominates globally.

Pulses and Millets

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From dal in everyday meals to millet-based superfoods, India plays a crucial role in global nutrition security.

We can say that India is protein bowl of the world as it is the largest producer of pulses, contributing nearly 25% of global production.

In 2024–25 alone, pulse production reached 25.68 million tonnes, while millet output stood at 18.59 million tonnes, ranking it No.1 globally.

States that are considered top producers of pulses are Madhya Pradesh (often called as pulse bowl of India), Rajasthan, Maharashtra while millets production is highest in Rajasthan.

Onion

Onion, a Kitchen Staple India produces in abundance, India is among the top producers of onions globally, contributing a significant share of global output. As per recent data, India accounts for around 25% of global dry onion production.

Major onion-producing states include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, making onions one of India’s most important vegetable crops.

Spices

India doesn’t just participate in the spice global market, but it dominates it. The country is the largest producer of spices in the world, churning out an impressive 12 million metric tonnes every year.

From the golden richness of turmeric to the fiery punch of chilli, and from the aromatic allure of cardamom to the earthy flavor of cumin, India’s spice basket is unmatched in both variety and volume.

What makes this even more remarkable is India’s global reach. Indian spices travel far beyond its borders, with exports crossing $4.5 billion in recent years.

Whether it’s enhancing cuisines in Europe, adding heat to Asian dishes, or flavoring kitchens in the Americas, Indian spices continue to shape global tastes—firmly establishing the country as the true spice capital of the world.

Mango

When it comes to mangoes, India wears the crown. Producing over 20 million tonnes annually, the country leads globally with beloved varieties like Alphonso, Kesar, and Dasheri. These mangoes are not just a summer delight at home but are also enjoyed across the world.

Coconut

From coastal farms to global markets, India’s coconuts tell a story of abundance and versatility. As the world’s largest producer, India harvests a remarkable 21.3 billion coconuts every year. Thriving in the lush landscapes of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, coconuts are more than just a kitchen staple—they are a lifeline for millions of farmers and a key player in international trade. Whether used in food, oil, or everyday products, this humble fruit truly powers India’s tropical economy.

Milk

India’s food story. The country continues to reign as the world’s largest milk producer, with production reaching an impressive 248 million tonnes in 2024–25.

What makes this achievement remarkable is the backbone behind it—millions of small farmers and an extensive dairy network working together every day. This massive, grassroots-driven system has transformed India into a true dairy giant, making milk one of the nation’s greatest agricultural success stories.

Ginger

India isn’t just growing ginger—it’s flavoring the world. Contributing nearly 45% of global ginger production, the country leads in both quantity and quality. From adding a zesty punch to curries and teas to fueling traditional medicine and wellness drinks, Indian ginger has carved a place in kitchens and markets across the globe. This humble root truly proves that Indian spices up not just its own plates, but the entire world.

Eggs

India is cracking the code on nutrition with its booming egg production. Ranking among the top producers globally, the country’s output is rising steadily thanks to a rapidly expanding poultry sector.

Eggs have become a cornerstone of affordable protein, fueling better health and nutrition for millions across the nation—proving that this small, humble food packs a mighty punch in India’s diet and economy.