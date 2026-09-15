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GAIL executive trainee vacancy 2027: Check dates, qualifications, selection process and how to apply here

GAIL has announced Executive Trainee recruitment through GATE 2027 for engineering graduates in Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation fields.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
GAIL executive trainee vacancy 2027: Check dates, qualifications, selection process and how to apply here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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