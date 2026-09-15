/GAIL executive trainee vacancy 2027: Check dates, qualifications, selection process and how to apply here

GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) has released the notification for Executive Trainee recruitment. Selection this time runs entirely on GATE 2027 scores. So if you're sitting for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, you can apply online through GAIL's official website. Applications open on February 17, 2027, and stay open until March 18, 2027.
GAIL's hiring Executive Trainees across several engineering branches. Depending on your specialisation, you can apply under Chemical, Instrumentation, Electrical, or Mechanical engineering.
You'll need a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, with at least 65% marks in the relevant discipline.
Here's how that breaks down:
Chemical Engineering: Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology / Polymer Science / Plastic Technology
Instrumentation Engineering: Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation /
Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics
Electrical Engineering: Electrical / Electrical, Electronics & Power / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Power
Mechanical Engineering: Mechanical / Production / Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical & Automobile
The is 26 years, calculated as of March 18, 2027. That applies across all Executive Trainee posts.
Selection comes down to GATE 2027 scores, plain and simple. GAIL shortlists candidates based on their marks, weighed against the organization's own requirements. Only those shortlisted move on to the next stages.
Before any of that, though, you'll need to register for GATE 2027 and sit for the paper that matches your engineering discipline.
Here's the process, step by step:
Head to GAIL's official website: gailonline.com
Click the "Executive Trainee Recruitment" link on the homepage
Register with your details
Log back in using those credentials
Fill out the application form carefully; don't rush it
Pay the application fee
Submit the form, then download the confirmation page
Print it out and keep it somewhere safe for later
This GAIL Executive Trainee recruitment drive, running through GATE 2027, is a solid opportunity for engineering graduates looking to build a career with a major public sector organisation. Just make sure you meet the eligibility criteria, and don't let either GATE registration or GAIL slip past the deadline. Miss that window, and the opportunity's gone.
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