GATE 2025 Begins On February 1, Check Important Exam Day Instructions

GATE Exam 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from February 1 to 16. Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain guidelines to ensure a smooth experience on the exam day. IIT Roorkee has relocated exam centers in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Candidates who selected Prayagraj as their exam city will now take the test at new centers in Lucknow. The institute has issued updated admit cards with the revised exam venues.

Before going through the important exam day instructions, here’s an update on the exam schedule.

GATE Exam 2025: Items to be carried inside hall

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued ID proof. They should verify details on the hall ticket, including their name, paper combinations, photograph, signature, exam center, and timings, to avoid any issues on the exam day.

GATE Exam 2025: List of items not allowed inside hall

A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen during the exam. Candidates cannot bring personal calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or any other electronic or communication gadgets.

Students must not carry books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, handbooks, pouches, or boxes into the exam hall. Anyone found with these items will be disqualified, even if they do not use them.

GATE Exam 2025: Guidelines for students