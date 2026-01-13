Advertisement
NewsEducationGATE 2026 Admit Card OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
GATE 2026 ADMIT CARD

GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th, 14th and 18th February, 2026. The exam will be hosted by IIT Guwahati this year. The exam will take place in two shifts, forenoon and afternoon across the various examination centres across the country.

GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT; Check Direct Link To Download the Hall Ticket Here

GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘GATE 2026 Admit Card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your enrollment ID or email ID and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your GATE 2026 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download it immediately. 

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Details to Check On the Hall Ticket

The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination, and candidates must carefully verify key details such as their name and registration number, exam paper and shift, test centre address, date and time of the exam, as well as their photograph and signature.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

