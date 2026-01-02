GATE 2026 Admit Card Postponed Again? IIT Guwahati To Announce Revised Date Soon — Here’s What Candidates Must Know
The release of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed by IIT Guwahati, with the revised date yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates and ensure they are prepared for the examination dates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. Candidates who were expecting the hall ticket to be released on January 2, 2026, will now need to wait longer, as the revised release date has not yet been announced. The update has been communicated through official channels related to the examination.
GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Delayed
As per the earlier schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card was expected to be available on the GOAPS portal on January 2, 2026. However, IIT Guwahati has delayed the release, and candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for further announcements. At present, no new date has been confirmed by the authorities.
Why the GATE Admit Card Is Important
The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates appearing in the examination. Without a valid admit card and an approved photo identity proof, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The admit card serves as official permission to appear for the test and verifies the candidate’s identity on the exam day.
GATE 2026 Exam Dates
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted on multiple dates in February 2026.
The examination is scheduled to take place on:-
February 7
February 8
February 14
February 15
The exam will be held in multiple shifts across various centres in India. Candidates must carry their admit card on every exam day.
Where and How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card
Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2026 hall ticket from the official website:
gate2026.iitg.ac.in
To access the admit card, candidates need to:
Visit the official GATE 2026 website
Log in to the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID or registered email ID and password
Click on the admit card link displayed on the dashboard
Download and print the admit card for exam-day use
Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card
The admit card will contain all essential information required for the examination, including:
Candidate’s name and photograph
Registration or roll number
Exam date and shift timing
Complete exam centre address
Important exam-day instructions
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card once it is released.
Documents Required on the Examination Day
On the day of the examination, candidates must carry:
A printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card
A valid government-issued photo ID, such as:
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Passport
Driving licence
Candidates failing to produce these documents will not be permitted to appear for the examination.
What Candidates Should Do Now
Since the admit card release has been postponed, candidates are advised to:
Regularly check the official GATE 2026 website for updates
Avoid relying on unofficial sources for release dates
Keep login credentials ready for quick access once the admit card is released
The GATE 2026 admit card remains a crucial document for all candidates appearing in the February examinations. IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the revised release date soon. Until then, candidates should stay alert, follow official updates closely, and ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming exam days.
