GATE 2026 Admit Card Postponed Again? IIT Guwahati To Announce Revised Date Soon — Here’s What Candidates Must Know

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. Candidates who were expecting the hall ticket to be released on January 2, 2026, will now need to wait longer, as the revised release date has not yet been announced. The update has been communicated through official channels related to the examination.

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Delayed

As per the earlier schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card was expected to be available on the GOAPS portal on January 2, 2026. However, IIT Guwahati has delayed the release, and candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for further announcements. At present, no new date has been confirmed by the authorities.

Why the GATE Admit Card Is Important

The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates appearing in the examination. Without a valid admit card and an approved photo identity proof, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The admit card serves as official permission to appear for the test and verifies the candidate’s identity on the exam day.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted on multiple dates in February 2026.

The examination is scheduled to take place on:-

February 7

February 8

February 14

February 15

The exam will be held in multiple shifts across various centres in India. Candidates must carry their admit card on every exam day.

Where and How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card

Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2026 hall ticket from the official website:

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

To access the admit card, candidates need to:

Visit the official GATE 2026 website

Log in to the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID or registered email ID and password

Click on the admit card link displayed on the dashboard

Download and print the admit card for exam-day use

Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card

The admit card will contain all essential information required for the examination, including:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Registration or roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Complete exam centre address

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card once it is released.

Documents Required on the Examination Day

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card

A valid government-issued photo ID, such as:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Candidates failing to produce these documents will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

What Candidates Should Do Now

Since the admit card release has been postponed, candidates are advised to:

Regularly check the official GATE 2026 website for updates

Avoid relying on unofficial sources for release dates

Keep login credentials ready for quick access once the admit card is released

The GATE 2026 admit card remains a crucial document for all candidates appearing in the February examinations. IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the revised release date soon. Until then, candidates should stay alert, follow official updates closely, and ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming exam days.