Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002451https://zeenews.india.com/education/gate-2026-admit-card-postponed-again-iit-guwahati-to-announce-revised-date-soon-here-s-what-candidates-must-know-3002451.html
NewsEducationGATE 2026 Admit Card Postponed Again? IIT Guwahati To Announce Revised Date Soon — Here’s What Candidates Must Know
GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Admit Card Postponed Again? IIT Guwahati To Announce Revised Date Soon — Here’s What Candidates Must Know

The release of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed by IIT Guwahati, with the revised date yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates and ensure they are prepared for the examination dates.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IIT Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card.
  • As per the earlier schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card was expected to be available on the GOAPS portal on January 2, 2026.
  • IIT Guwahati has delayed the release, and candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for further announcements.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GATE 2026 Admit Card Postponed Again? IIT Guwahati To Announce Revised Date Soon — Here’s What Candidates Must KnowImage Credit: GATE 2026 Admit Card

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. Candidates who were expecting the hall ticket to be released on January 2, 2026, will now need to wait longer, as the revised release date has not yet been announced. The update has been communicated through official channels related to the examination.

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Delayed

As per the earlier schedule, the GATE 2026 admit card was expected to be available on the GOAPS portal on January 2, 2026. However, IIT Guwahati has delayed the release, and candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for further announcements. At present, no new date has been confirmed by the authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why the GATE Admit Card Is Important

The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for all candidates appearing in the examination. Without a valid admit card and an approved photo identity proof, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The admit card serves as official permission to appear for the test and verifies the candidate’s identity on the exam day.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted on multiple dates in February 2026.

The examination is scheduled to take place on:-

February 7

February 8

February 14

February 15

The exam will be held in multiple shifts across various centres in India. Candidates must carry their admit card on every exam day.

Where and How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card

Once released, candidates can download the GATE 2026 hall ticket from the official website:

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

To access the admit card, candidates need to:

Visit the official GATE 2026 website

Log in to the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID or registered email ID and password

Click on the admit card link displayed on the dashboard

Download and print the admit card for exam-day use

Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card

The admit card will contain all essential information required for the examination, including:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Registration or roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Complete exam centre address

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card once it is released.

Documents Required on the Examination Day

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card

A valid government-issued photo ID, such as:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Candidates failing to produce these documents will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

What Candidates Should Do Now

Since the admit card release has been postponed, candidates are advised to:

Regularly check the official GATE 2026 website for updates

Avoid relying on unofficial sources for release dates

Keep login credentials ready for quick access once the admit card is released

The GATE 2026 admit card remains a crucial document for all candidates appearing in the February examinations. IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the revised release date soon. Until then, candidates should stay alert, follow official updates closely, and ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming exam days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K