Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005760https://zeenews.india.com/education/gate-2026-admit-card-to-be-out-soon-at-gate2026-iitg-ac-in-check-steps-to-download-hall-ticket-other-details-here-3005760.html
NewsEducationGATE 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket, Other Details Here
GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket, Other Details Here

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026 is expected to be out soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GATE 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket, Other Details HereGATE 2026 Admit Card

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th, 14th and 18th February, 2026. The exam will be hosted by IIT Guwahati this year, and they are expected to release the admit card for the GATE 2026 soon. However, no particular date has been announced yet for the release of the admit card. 

All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The exam will take place in two shifts, forenoon and afternoon across the various examination centres across the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Heartwarming moments
Watch Video: Girl Surprises 'Waiter' Boyfriend At His Workplace Restaurant
usa iran
‘Iran Called To Negotiate’, Claims Trump
National Youth Day
National Youth Day: Prez Murmu Hails Swami Swami Vivekananda’s Global Legacy
ISRO
ISRO's EOS-N1 Satellite Anvesha Faced Anomaly In PS3 Stage, Loses Path
German Chancellor India Visit
Trade, Defence & Green Energy Agendas Set For Merz-Modi Meet
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 12-1-2026 SHORTLY LIVE
CM Yogi Adityanath
UP govt To Observe 'Road Safety Month' Till January 31, Says Yogi Adityanath
India-Iran
Can India Bet On A Secular Iran? Pahlavi Vs Khamenei Ties Explained
Iran protests
Iran Protests: Death Toll Crosses '500'; US, Iran Warn Each-Other - 10 Points
Donald Trump
Amid Rising Tension, Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela'