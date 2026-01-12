GATE 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket, Other Details Here

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th, 14th and 18th February, 2026. The exam will be hosted by IIT Guwahati this year, and they are expected to release the admit card for the GATE 2026 soon. However, no particular date has been announced yet for the release of the admit card.

All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The exam will take place in two shifts, forenoon and afternoon across the various examination centres across the country.