GATE 2026 Exam: Download response sheet and answer key at iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 answer key: The GATE 2026 answer key, along with the response sheet and question paper, has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the official portal gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Those candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can now download these documents using their enrollment ID and password from the GOAPS portal.

As per media reports, the GATE 2026 result is expected to be announced on March 19, 2026

Where to check the GATE 2026 Answer key?

The GATE 2026 response sheet link is made available on the at the official GATE website – gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the response sheet using their enrollment number and password.

How to Download GATE 2026 Answer Key & Response Sheet

In order to download theGATE 2026 answer key and response sheet, candidates need to follow these simple steps-

Visit the official GATE 2026 portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GOAPS candidate login link.

Enter your enrollment ID and password to log in.

Select the response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key option.

Download the PDFs and save them for score estimation and future reference.

How to Challenge the GATE Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections by:

Logging into the GOAPS portal with valid credentials.

Click on the answer key with the objection link.

Select the question number and submit a justified explanation with supporting documents.

Paying the required objection fee to complete the process.

The authority reviews challenges, and the final answer key is released along with the GATE 2026 result.

Marking Scheme and Score Calculation

To calculate estimated marks using the provisional answer key: