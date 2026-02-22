Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019577https://zeenews.india.com/education/gate-2026-exam-download-response-sheet-and-answer-keys-at-iitg-ac-in-3019577.html
NewsEducationGATE 2026 Exam: Download response sheet and answer key at iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 ANSWER KEY

GATE 2026 Exam: Download response sheet and answer key at iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 answer key: The GATE 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are likely to be made available on the at the official GATE website – gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the response sheet using their enrollment number and password. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Visit the official GATE 2026 portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Candidates can download the response sheet using their enrollment number and password.
  • As per media reports, the GATE 2026 result is expected to be announced on March 19, 2026.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GATE 2026 Exam: Download response sheet and answer key at iitg.ac.inGATE 2026 answer key

GATE 2026 answer key: The GATE 2026 answer key, along with the response sheet and question paper, has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the official portal gate2026.iitg.ac.in.  

Those candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can now download these documents using their enrollment ID and password from the GOAPS portal.

As per media reports, the GATE 2026 result is expected to be announced on March 19, 2026 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to check the GATE 2026 Answer key? 

The GATE 2026 response sheet link is made available on the at the official GATE website – gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the response sheet using their enrollment number and password. 

How to Download GATE 2026 Answer Key & Response Sheet 

In order to download theGATE 2026 answer key and response sheet, candidates need to follow these simple steps-

  • Visit the official GATE 2026 portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in 
  • Click on the GOAPS candidate login link. 
  • Enter your enrollment ID and password to log in. 
  • Select the response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key option. 
  • Download the PDFs and save them for score estimation and future reference. 

How to Challenge the GATE Answer Key 

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections by: 

  • Logging into the GOAPS portal with valid credentials. 
  • Click on the answer key with the objection link. 
  • Select the question number and submit a justified explanation with supporting documents. 
  • Paying the required objection fee to complete the process. 
  • The authority reviews challenges, and the final answer key is released along with the GATE 2026 result.  

Marking Scheme and Score Calculation 

To calculate estimated marks using the provisional answer key:  

  • For 1‑mark MCQs, +1 mark for correct answers and ⅓ mark for incorrect ones. 
  • For 2‑mark MCQs, +2 marks for correct answers and ⅔ mark for wrong answers. 
  • There is no negative marking for MSQs and NAT questions. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam