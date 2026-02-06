GATE 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check exam day instructions, documents required, other details here

GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), a prestigious national-level examination, will begin from tomorrow, i.e. 7th February, 2026. The exam is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The exam will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th February, 2026 and it will be conducted in computer-based mode across all the centres in India.

GATE 2026: Exam schedule and important instructions

GATE 2026 will be conducted in two shifts on each exam day.

The morning (forenoon) shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The afternoon shift will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates should carefully check their exam date, shift timing and exam centre address on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 60 to 90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Early arrival is important as biometric verification and document checking will be done before entry.

Late entry is usually not allowed once the gate closing time has passed.

To avoid last-minute stress, candidates should plan their travel in advance and arrive on time.

GATE 2026: Required documents

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card on A4-size paper, ensuring that the photograph and all details are clearly visible. They must also bring an original and valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, driving licence or PAN card which should be the same ID used during the registration process. Photocopies or digital versions of identity proofs will not be accepted. In addition, candidates should carefully read the instructions guidelines mentioned on the admit card to check whether they are required to carry a passport-size photograph to the exam centre.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.