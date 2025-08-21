GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati Announces Two-Paper Combinations, Registration Starts FromAugust 25 At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Details Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially announced the list of paper combinations for GATE 2026. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can now check these combinations before registering themselves on the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the registration process for GATE 2026 will open on 25th August, 2025, and continue until 25th September, 2025. All the candidates must have a valid email ID, mobile number, and identification documents while applying. They are also required to upload scanned copies of all necessary documents during the online application process.

After completing the registration, candidates will be required to fill out the GATE 2026 online application form and pay the required fee. During the process, applicants must clearly indicate their preferred test papers along with the selected two-paper combinations. The GATE 2026 examination will take place in the month of February, on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th February, 2026.

GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combination Guidelines

The GATE 2026 test papers will be conducted only in English.

Candidates opting for two test papers must first select a primary paper.

The second paper must be chosen strictly from the approved combinations provided in the official list. Any unlisted combinations will not be accepted during registration.

IIT may introduce additional paper combinations later, depending on infrastructure and scheduling feasibility. Such updates will be officially announced on the GATE 2026 website.

In some cases, the exam centre for the second test paper may differ from that of the first paper, but both centres will remain within the same city.

If certain two-paper combinations are withdrawn later due to unforeseen circumstances, the fee paid for the second paper will be refunded to the candidate.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.