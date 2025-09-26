GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati To Revise Exam Dates To Prevent Clash With UPSC ESE

GATE Exam 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has confirmed that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be rescheduled to prevent overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE). Earlier, the exam was planned for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

According to the update, the exam originally fixed for February 8 may now be shifted to either February 6 or February 16. The revised timetable will be published soon on the official website. GATE 2026 will continue to be held in two sessions each day — the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As mentioned in the official notification, the results are scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. As per the official notice, the GATE 2026 committee has acknowledged the possible clash with the UPSC ESE 2026, which is set for February 8, 2026, according to the UPSC Annual Calendar. To avoid this overlap, certain GATE papers — CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI — will not be conducted on that date.

GATE Exam 2026: Steps to check here

Step 1 – Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2 – Click on the application portal link.

Step 3 – Enter your personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 4 – Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5 – Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Step 6 – Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page/scorecard for future reference.

GATE Exam 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The GATE 2026 exam is open to students who are in the third year or above of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who already hold a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

IIT Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application window on Sunday, September 28. Candidates applying must keep their Class 10 and 12 certificates, a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and other required documents ready for uploading. In addition, applicants may need to provide a Category certificate (SC/ST), UDID/PwD certificate, dyslexic certificate, and any relevant annexures in PDF format, if applicable.