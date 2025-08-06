GATE 2026 Registration Begins From August 25; IIT Guwahati Unveils New Official Website

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched the official website for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The examination will be conducted across two weekends—on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The registration process for GATE 2026 will commence on August 25, 2025.

Candidates can complete their applications without incurring a late fee until September 25, 2025. Those applying after the regular deadline can still register by paying a late fee until October 6, 2025. The results are scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2026.

GATE Registration 2026: Important dates

– Registration begins: August 25, 2025

– Deadline for regular registration: September 25, 2025

– Last date to apply with a late fee: October 6, 2025

– Exam dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

– Result declaration: March 19, 2026

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are currently in their third year or beyond of an undergraduate degree, or have already completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution, are eligible to apply for GATE 2026.

Those holding certifications must ensure that their qualification is recognised by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to degrees like BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning.

Applicants who have completed or are currently pursuing their qualifying degrees from foreign universities are also eligible to register for the exam.

GATE 2026: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official GATE 2026 website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for "GATE 2026 Registration." Start by entering your basic information like name, mobile number, and email address to sign up. Once registered, you’ll receive a login ID and password. Use these credentials to log in and fill out the application form with your personal, academic, and exam details. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents in the required format. Pay the registration fee online using a debit/credit card or net banking. Carefully review all entered details on the preview page. Once everything is correct, click on the "Submit" button to complete your application.

GATE 2026: Application fees

GATE applicants in the Female, SC, ST, and PwD categories will need to pay Rs 1,000 per paper during the regular registration period, which rises to Rs 1,500 during the extended window.

All other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 per test paper during regular registration and Rs 2,500 during the extended registration period.

GATE 2026 will feature exams in 30 different subjects. This year, a new paper called Energy Science (XE-I) has been added under the Engineering Sciences category. Candidates can opt for one or two papers, but only from the combinations permitted by the authorities.

The subjects cover a wide range of fields in Engineering and Technology—such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Instrumentation—as well as Science and Humanities disciplines like Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Life Sciences, and Humanities.