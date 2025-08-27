GATE 2026: Registration Begins Tomorrow At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

GATE Registration 2025: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will now begin tomorrow, August 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application form through the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The deadline to apply without paying a late fee is September 26, 2025. According to the updated schedule, candidates can submit their GATE 2026 application forms until September 28 without incurring a late fee. With a late fee, applications will be accepted until October 9. The GATE 2026 exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, while the results will be announced on March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026: Important dates

August 28: Registration begins

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

September 28: Last date for regular registration

October 9: Extended registration deadline (with late fee)

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026: Exam dates

March 19, 2026: Results announcement

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students currently in the third year or above of their degree programme, or those who have already completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution, are eligible to apply for GATE 2026. The qualifying degrees must be recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, and related programmes.

Applicants who are pursuing or have obtained these qualifications from foreign institutions are also eligible to appear for the exam.

GATE 2026: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “GATE 2026 Registration”.

Step 3: Register yourself by creating a new account.

Step 4: Once registered, log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

GATE 2026: Application fees

For Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates, the GATE 2026 application fee is Rs 1,000 per paper during the regular registration window, and Rs 1,500 per paper during the extended period.

For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 2,000 per paper in the regular period, and Rs 2,500 per paper if applying in the extended window.