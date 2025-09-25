GATE 2026: Registration Deadline Extended At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check List Of Documents Required

GATE Exam 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline to September 28, 2025, giving aspiring engineers and postgraduate candidates more time to complete their applications. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an important exam for admission to postgraduate programmes and recruitment in public sector undertakings. With this extension, candidates can register without a late fee, while those who miss the new deadline can still apply until October 9, 2025, by paying an additional fee.

GATE Exam 2026: Here's how to apply

Go to the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Register and continue with the application process.

Fill in the details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

GATE Exam 2026: List of documents required

To complete the application process, candidates must upload the following documents:

Recent passport-size photograph (as per guidelines)

Digital signature (as per specifications)

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc.)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

PwD/UDID or Dyslexia certificate (if applicable)

Relevant annexures or degree certificates, based on eligibility

After submitting the GATE 2026 application form, candidates should regularly check the official portal for key updates, including admit card release, exam schedule, and any corrections or announcements. Once the admit card is available, they must download it and carefully verify details such as their name, chosen paper, and exam city. In the days before the exam, candidates are advised to prepare well, keep all necessary documents ready, and plan their travel and logistics to ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.