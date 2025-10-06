GATE 2026 Registration Ends Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Direct Link To Apply Here

IIT GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, i.e. 6th October, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and have not yet applied must complete their forms through the official portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The registration window with a late fee will remain open until October 9, 2025. IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th, 2026, February and the results will be declared on 19th March, 2026.

IIT GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for GATE 2026, candidates must hold a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognized institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these programs are also allowed to apply. The qualifying degree should be approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, or similar courses. Additionally, candidates who have completed or are pursuing their degree from a recognized foreign university are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

GATE Exam 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply here

Step 1- Go to the official IIT GATE 2026 website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the Application Portal on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register by entering the required details.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

GATE Exam 2026: List of documents required

To complete the application process, candidates must upload the following documents:

Recent passport-size photograph (as per guidelines)

Digital signature (as per specifications)

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc.)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

PwD/UDID or Dyslexia certificate (if applicable)

Relevant annexures or degree certificates, based on eligibility

GATE Exam 2026: Application fees

For SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1,000 per paper during the regular window, which increases to Rs. 1,500 per paper in the extended window. For all other applicants, the fee is Rs. 2,000 per paper during the regular period and rises to Rs. 2,500 per paper if paid later. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.