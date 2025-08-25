GATE 2026 Registration Postponed, Now From August 28 At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Eligibility Criteria , Steps to Apply Here

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has postponed the registration process of GATE 2026. The registration will now begin from 28th August, 2025, it was initially to be scheduled to start from 25th August, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can apply through the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply without late fee is 28th September, 2025. And then candidates will have to pay the late fee and they can apply by 9th October, 2025. The GATE 2026 examination will take place on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th February, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for GATE 2026, candidates must either be in the third year or above of an undergraduate degree program, or have already completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognized institution. The qualifying degree should be approved by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, UPSC, or deemed equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, and similar programs. Additionally, students who are pursuing or have obtained such degrees from universities abroad are also eligible to apply.

GATE 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link of GATE 2026 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

GATE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The examination fee for the regular period and deadline is Rs. 1000 for female/SC/ST PwD category candidates and fees with extended time is Rs. 1500 for all these categories. And fees for all the other candidates is Rs. 2000 for the regular period and it’s Rs. 2500 for the extended period, for each paper.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.