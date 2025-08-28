GATE 2026 Registration Starts Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially started the registration-cum-application window for the Graduate Aptitude test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, i.e. 28th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates must note that application is open till 28th September, 2025 without the late fee. And candidates will also be able to apply till 9th October, 2025 but with the late fee. The GATE exam is being conducted for the candidates to take admission into the Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities from the recognised institutes.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The registration will begin from 28th August, 2025 on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The last date for submitting the application without a late fee is 28th September, 2025.

The extended deadline for registration with a late fee is 9th October, 2025.

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th February, 2026.

The results of GATE 2026 will be announced on 19th March, 2026.

GATE 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Students who are currently in the third year or higher of their undergraduate degree programme are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have already completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution can also apply.

The qualifying degrees must be recognised by authorities such as the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC, and should be considered equivalent to programmes like BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, and related courses.

Applicants who are studying in or have graduated from foreign institutions offering equivalent qualifications are also eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

GATE 2026: Steps To Apply Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “GATE 2026 Registration”.

Step 3: Register yourself by creating a new account.

Step 4: Once registered, log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference

GATE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The application fees for the Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs. 1,000 per paper if submitted between the regular time and Rs 1,500 per paper during the extended time. And fees is Rs. 2,000 per paper for regular period for all the other candidates and it’s Rs. 2,500. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.