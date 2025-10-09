GATE 2026: Registration With Late Fee Ends Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration window with the late fee today, i.e. 9th October, 2025. The application window was previously extended till 6th October, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and have not yet applied must complete their forms through the official portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

But candidates must note that if they apply today then they will have to pay the late fee. IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 on 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th, 2026, February and the results will be declared on 19th March, 2026.

IIT GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for GATE 2026 requires candidates to hold a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognized institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these programs are also eligible to apply. The qualifying degree must be recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, or related courses. Additionally, candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from a foreign university are also permitted to appear for GATE 2026.

GATE Exam 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply here

Step 1- Go to the official IIT GATE 2026 website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the Application Portal on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register by entering the required details.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

GATE Exam 2026: List of documents required

To complete the application process, candidates must upload the following documents:

Recent passport-size photograph (as per guidelines)

Digital signature (as per specifications)

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc.)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

PwD/UDID or Dyslexia certificate (if applicable)

Relevant annexures or degree certificates, based on eligibility

GATE Exam 2026: Application fees

During the regular application window, the fee is set at Rs 1,000 per paper for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, which rises to Rs 1,500 per paper in the extended window. For all other applicants, the fee is Rs 2,000 per paper during the regular period and increases to Rs 2,500 per paper in the extended period. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.