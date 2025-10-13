GATE 2026: Registration With Late Fee Ends Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with a late fee today. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply on the official website, i.e. gate2026.iitg.ac.in until October 13, 2025, by paying the applicable late fee.

Earlier, the last date to apply with a late fee was October 9, 2025. Graduates or final-year students in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply for GATE. There is no age limit to appear for the exam. GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and the results are expected to be declared on March 19, 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IIT GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for GATE 2026 requires candidates to hold a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognized institution. Students currently in the third year or higher of these programs are also eligible to apply. The qualifying degree must be recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, or related courses. Additionally, candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from a foreign university are also permitted to appear for GATE 2026.

Also Read: SBI CBO Result 2025 OUT At sbi.bank.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

GATE 2026: Application fees

During this extended registration period, the application fee is Rs 1,500 per test paper for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2,500 per test paper for all other candidates, including foreign nationals. The fee must be paid online.

GATE 2026: Steps to Download here

Step 1- Go to the official IIT GATE 2026 website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the Application Portal on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register by entering the required details.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can now appear for two papers, as long as they select from the approved combinations, which will be listed on the official website. For example, the AE paper can only be paired with CE, ME, or XE (Engineering Sciences).

A new section, Energy Science (XE-I), has been introduced under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. This section will include a mandatory Engineering Mathematics part worth 15 marks, along with two optional sections chosen by the candidates, each carrying 35 marks. In addition, the exam fees have been increased. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.