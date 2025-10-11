GATE 2026: Registration With Late Fees Extended Till October 13 At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with a late fee. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in — until October 13, 2025, by paying the applicable late fee. Earlier, the last date to apply with a late fee was October 9, 2025. Graduates or final-year students in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply for GATE. There is no age limit to appear for the exam. GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and the results are expected to be declared on March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026: Application fees

During this extended registration period, the application fee is Rs 1,500 per test paper for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2,500 per test paper for all other candidates, including foreign nationals. The fee must be paid online.

GATE 2026: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.

Step 3: Register on the portal by providing the required details.

Step 4: After logging in, complete the GATE 2026 application form and upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and proceed to submit.

Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can now appear for two papers, as long as they select from the approved combinations, which will be listed on the official website. For example, the AE paper can only be paired with CE, ME, or XE (Engineering Sciences).

A new section, Energy Science (XE-I), has been introduced under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. This section will include a mandatory Engineering Mathematics part worth 15 marks, along with two optional sections chosen by the candidates, each carrying 35 marks. In addition, the exam fees have been increased.