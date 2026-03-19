GATE 2026 result today: IIT Guwahati to announce scores soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in — Check expected time, direct link, and key details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE 2026 results today, March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Here’s everything you need to know, including result time, steps to download, and important details:-

GATE 2026 Result Date and Time

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As per official updates, the GATE 2026 result is likely to be declared on March 19. Although the exact time has not been confirmed, results are usually released in the afternoon or evening. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

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Where to Check GATE 2026 Result

Once released, candidates can check their results online at: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

They will need their enrolment ID or email ID and password to log in and access the scorecard.

Steps to Download GATE 2026 Scorecard

1. Follow these simple steps to check your result:

2. Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

3. Click on the “GATE 2026 Result” link on the homepage

4. Enter your enrolment ID/email and password

5. Click on submit

6. Your result will appear on the screen

7. Download and save it for future use

Details Mentioned on GATE Scorecard

The GATE 2026 scorecard will include important information such as:

1. Marks obtained

2. GATE score (out of 1000)

3. Qualifying marks

4. All India Rank (AIR)

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule

The GATE 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two shifts:

Morning: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

What is the GATE Exam?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that tests candidates’ understanding of undergraduate subjects in fields like Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

It is mainly used for:

Admission to postgraduate courses like M.Tech and Ph.D.

Recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for updates. Once the result is declared, downloading the scorecard on time will help in planning the next steps, whether it’s higher education or job opportunities. Best of luck to all candidates awaiting their GATE 2026 results.