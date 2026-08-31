/GATE 2027: IIT Madras postpones registration; Fresh date to be announced soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again pushed back the opening of registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, leaving thousands of aspirants waiting for an update on when they can finally submit their applications.
The GATE 2027 application link was originally scheduled to go live on August 27 at the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
However, the portal was not activated as planned, and IIT Madras has not yet issued a fresh date for the process to begin. The institute has only stated that the revised schedule will be announced shortly, without giving a specific reason for the delay.
This is not the first time GATE registrations have run into last-minute changes. Similar postponements have occurred in previous years as well, with conducting IITs occasionally revising timelines closer to the original deadline.
For now, candidates are being advised to keep checking the official portal regularly rather than rely on unofficial sources for updates.
Despite the delay in the start of registrations, the other key dates for GATE 2027 remain unchanged as of now.
The exam itself is still expected to be held over six days; February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.
The last date to apply with the standard fee continues to be September 27, while candidates who miss that window can still apply with a late fee until October 5, 2026.
Once the link is activated, candidates will need to register through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).
A notable change this year is the requirement for a DigiLocker account, which will be used to verify identity and generate the enrolment ID and password needed to complete the form.
Applicants are advised to ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their registered mobile number in advance, since this will be necessary for the verification step. Candidates should also keep their passport-size photograph, signature, and academic documents ready in the prescribed format so that the process can be completed quickly once the window opens.
GATE 2027 will offer 30 papers this year, with Robotics and Automation being introduced as a new subject.
As always, candidates will be permitted to attempt a maximum of two papers, choosing one primary and one secondary subject based on the approved combinations.
Aspirants are advised to keep visiting gate2027.iitm.ac.in for the latest updates on the registration timeline, eligibility criteria and other exam-related information.
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