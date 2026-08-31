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GATE 2027: IIT Madras postpones registration; Fresh date to be announced soon

The GATE 2027 application link was originally scheduled to go live on August 27 at the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
GATE 2027: IIT Madras postpones registration; Fresh date to be announced soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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