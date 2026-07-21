/GATE 2027 official website launched: Check exam dates, registration schedule, and important details here

The official website for GATE 2027 has now been launched, giving candidates early access to important information about the exam. This will help engineering students and aspirants stay updated about registration, exam dates, and other key details well in advance.
Candidates can now visit the official GATE 2027 website to check the latest updates, including notifications, exam schedule, syllabus changes, and registration details.
IIT Madras will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. The application process will begin on August 14, 2026, through the GOAPS portal. Candidates can submit their forms with the regular fee until September 21, 2026.
The GATE 2027 exam will be held on six different days in February 2027.
As per the official schedule, the exam will take place on:
February 6
February 7
February 13
February 14
February 20
February 21
GATE scores are widely used for admission to postgraduate courses like M.Tech and research programmes. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment, making it an important exam for engineering graduates.
Some new changes have been introduced in GATE 2027 to make the exam more relevant and updated with current academic trends. These updates aim to improve the overall exam process and better match evolving fields of study.
With the official website live, candidates have more time to plan their preparation and stay informed about important updates. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official portal and complete their registration on time to avoid missing any deadlines.
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