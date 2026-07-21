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GATE 2027 official website launched: Check exam dates, registration schedule, and important details here

The GATE 2027 official website has been launched, allowing candidates to check exam dates, registration details, and important updates. The exam will be conducted by IIT Madras, with registration starting from August 14, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
GATE 2027 official website launched: Check exam dates, registration schedule, and important details here
Image Credit: GATE 2027

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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