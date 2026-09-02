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GATE 2027 registration begins today: IIT Madras opens application window

IIT Madras has made registration through DigiLocker compulsory for all Indian nationals applying for GATE 2027.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
GATE 2027 registration begins today: IIT Madras opens application window

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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