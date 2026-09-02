/GATE 2027 registration begins today: IIT Madras opens application window

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, September 2, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.
Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT), conducted across 30 test papers. IIT Madras has introduced a new test paper — Robotics and Automation — expanding the range of subjects candidates can choose from this year.
IIT Madras has made registration through DigiLocker compulsory for all Indian nationals applying for GATE 2027. Candidates are required to create or update a verified DigiLocker account before proceeding with the registration process.
Candidates are advised to complete their registration well ahead of the deadline and keep monitoring the official GATE portal for further updates, including the release of admit cards.
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