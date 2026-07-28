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GATE 2027 syllabus: IIT Madras adds Robotics paper, updates two-paper combination

GATE syllabus 2027: The institute has also indicated that additional two-paper combinations may be opened up later, subject to feasibility, and that any such updates will be notified on the official website.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
GATE 2027 syllabus: IIT Madras adds Robotics paper, updates two-paper combination

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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