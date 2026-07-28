/GATE 2027 syllabus: IIT Madras adds Robotics paper, updates two-paper combination

GATE syllabus 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has released the exam schedule, revised syllabus, and the list of approved two-paper combinations for candidates who wish to appear for more than one test paper.
GATE 2027 will be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across six days February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Registration on the GOAPS portal opens on August 14, 2026.
Introduction of new paper: Robotics and Automation (RA)
One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of a new test paper, Robotics and Automation (RA), taking the total number of GATE test papers to 30.
The RA paper draws on concepts from mechatronics, control systems, sensors and actuators, automation technologies, and either electrical or mechanical engineering fundamentals, depending on the candidate's choice of optional section.
Another notable change is to the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper, which has been discontinued as a standalone paper and converted into a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).
The GATE syllabus has been revised after five years to reflect current academic and industry requirements. Each paper carries 100 marks in total 15 marks for General Aptitude (common across all papers) and 85 marks for the core subject syllabus.
Candidates are advised to check the updated syllabus for their chosen papers on the official GATE 2027 website rather than relying on previous years' material.
As in previous years, candidates can choose to appear for either one or up to two test papers in a single application. Those opting for two papers must:
IIT Madras has noted that the exam centre allotted for the secondary paper may differ from that of the primary paper, though it will remain within the same city, due to infrastructure and scheduling constraints.
The institute has also indicated that additional two-paper combinations may be opened up later, subject to feasibility, and that any such updates will be notified on the official website.
Regular registration is expected to close around September 21, 2026, with a late-fee window extending to September 30, 2026 (candidates should confirm exact dates on the official site closer to the time).
The registration process will include DigiLocker integration and facial authentication as part of the verification system.
There is no minimum or maximum age limit to appear for GATE.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official GATE 2027 website (gate2027.iitm.ac.in) for the final syllabus PDFs, the complete two-paper combination table, and updates to important dates.
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