GATE Admit Card 2023 OUT at gate.iitk.ac.in, DIRECT LINK to download here
GATE Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the GATE 2023 hall ticket.
GATE Admit Card 2023: IIT Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE admit card 2023 on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2023 exam can now download their admit cards from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here’s how to download GATE Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card link available
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Your Gate 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it
GATE Admit Card 2023 Direct Link
IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The test will be held in two shifts: 1st shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the 2nd shift will be conducted form 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
