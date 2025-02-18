GATE Answer Key 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

GATE Answer Key 2025: IIT Roorkee will soon release the GATE 2025 answer key. Once available, candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the provisional key from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE was conducted on Sunday, February 16, in two sessions. The morning session took place from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session was held from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. After the release of the answer key, candidates will have the option to challenge it by paying a fee.

If any candidate finds an error or omission in the GATE 2025 answer key released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, they can raise an objection by submitting the required proof and paying the specified fee through a debit card, credit card, or other available payment gateways.

The objection window for the GATE 2025 answer key will be open for approximately five days. The exact dates and the fee amount for raising objections will be mentioned in the official notice released by IIT Roorkee.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

The GATE 2025 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2025 includes 30 exam papers, and candidates can choose one or two papers from the allowed combinations. The exam lasts three hours, and GATE scores remain valid for three years from the result date. The test will have three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. It will assess candidates on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills. GATE 2025 was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with exam centers divided into eight zones. The results are expected to be announced on March 19, 2025.