GATE Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 Released At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GATE Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The provisional answer keys, question papers, and candidates' responses are expected to be released soon. “Answer keys for various GATE 2025 test papers will be displayed in GATE 2025 website. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment,” reads the official notification.

Engineering aspirants can download the GATE 2025 response sheet by entering their enrollment ID, email address, and password. The response sheet will include details such as the candidate's name, exam date, shift, questions, selected responses, and attempt status, helping them estimate their scores. Candidates who are not satisfied with the GATE 2025 answer key can submit objections through the official website.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key.

Enter the required details and submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review and download it for reference.

GATE 2025 was conducted for 30 test papers, and candidates could appear for one or two of them. The exam included three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/Humanities.