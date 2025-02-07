GATE Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 To Be OUT SOON At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Update Here

GATE Answer Key 2025: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 is currently underway and will conclude on February 16, 2025. The exam is being held in two sessions: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. After the exam ends, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the response sheets and question papers. Since the exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, candidates are not allowed to take question papers with them. The response sheets help students cross-check their answers with the official answer key.

Following the usual process, the GATE answer key will be released first, and candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections. The final answer key will be published after considering the objections submitted by candidates. GATE features Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, all conducted in English. The exam will consist of a total of 30 tests.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to check here

Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the Master Key and Question Paper.

The answer key and question paper will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

If any candidate finds an error or omission in the GATE 2025 answer key released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, they can raise an objection by submitting the required proof and paying the specified fee through a debit card, credit card, or other available payment gateways.

The objection window for the GATE 2025 answer key will be open for approximately five days. The exact dates and the fee amount for raising objections will be mentioned in the official notice released by IIT Roorkee.