Gate exam 2021 admit card released on gate.iitb.ac.in, exam to be held from February 5: Latest updates

GATE exam 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Friday (January 8) released the admit card for GATE 2021 on its official website. Around 9.13 lakh candidates who registered for the exam can download the admit card or call letter from the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates should have their login credentials, like Enrollment ID and password, to download the GATE hall ticket 2021.

Candidates should note that IIT-Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 exam on February 06, 07, 13 and 14, 2021. There will be two sessions - forenoon and afternoon. The exams will be held fully Computer Based Test mode.

GATE 2021: Important highlights

Organising Institute: IIT Bombay

Exam date: February 5, 6, 7 12, 13, 14 (2021)

Exam mode: Computer Based Test

Total number of subject papers: 27

Sessions: Forenoon and afternoon

Type of questions: Objective

GATE 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the download - adit card link

Enter your user id and password

Admit card will appear on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

The schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change anytime depending on the COVID situation. However, it should be noted that no request of any change in the exam centre or date or time as specified in the admit card would now be entertained by GATE IIT-B.

All Test Papers of GATE 2021 examinations will be entirely objective type. The pattern of question will include some Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type questions. Candidates have to appear at the examination centre on the given date and time specified in the hall ticket.