GATE Exam 2025: Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be Released Soon At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Here’s How To check Provisional Sheet

GATE Answer Key 2025: IIT Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 answer key on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. However, the exact date for its release has not been announced yet. The GATE 2025 exam took place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for 30 subjects, with two shifts each day—one from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and another from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Along with the answer key, IIT Roorkee will also publish the GATE 2025 response sheet. Candidates can use these to estimate their scores. The GATE 2025 results will be announced on March 19, and scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31.

If any candidate finds an error or omission in the GATE 2025 answer key released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, they can raise an objection by submitting the required proof and paying the specified fee through a debit card, credit card, or other available payment gateways.

The objection window for the GATE 2025 answer key will be open for approximately five days. The exact dates and the fee amount for raising objections will be mentioned in the official notice released by IIT Roorkee.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

The GATE 2025 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key.

Take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2025 includes 30 exam papers, and candidates can choose one or two papers from the allowed combinations. The exam lasts three hours, and GATE scores remain valid for three years from the result date. The test will have three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. It will assess candidates on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills. GATE 2025 was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with exam centers divided into eight zones. The results are expected to be announced on March 19, 2025.