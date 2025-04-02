GATE Final Answer Key, Master Question Papers 2025 Released At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GATE Answer Key 2025: IIT Roorkee has released the final answer key and master question papers for the GATE 2025 exam on April 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download them from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The exam took place in multiple shifts on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The morning session was from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

A total of 30 papers were included in GATE 2025, and candidates could choose a two-paper combination from the available options. The final answer key, response sheet, and question papers can help candidates estimate their scores. To do this, they need to match their exam questions with the "Master Question Paper."

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Go to the 'GATE Papers' section.

Click on the 'GATE 2025 Master Question Paper and Answer Key' link.

Choose 'Final Answer Key' or 'Question Paper' as needed.

The document will appear on the screen.

Review and download the file.

Print a copy for future reference.

The GATE 2025 results were announced on March 19, based on the final answer key. Candidates can download their GATE scorecards for free from the official website between March 28 and May 31. After May 31, candidates can still get a soft copy of their scorecard until December 31 by paying a fee of Rs 500 per test paper. However, this option will not be available after January 1, 2026.