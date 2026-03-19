GATE Result 2026: How to check scorecard via official and other sources
GATE Result 2026: IIT Guwahati will be releasing GATE 2026 results anytime soon. Candidates waiting for the results are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avaoid last minute rush. For more, keep updated with the official website.
- To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website.
- Keep your login credentials ready beforehand.
- Do not share login credentials on unknown platforms
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GATE Result 2026: The GATE Result 2026 is set to be announced today at 5 PM by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can check their scores online through the official portals once the results are declared.
GATE 2026 Result: Official Website to Check GATE 2026 Scores
Those candidates who have appeared for the GATE exam 2026, they can check their score and download the scorecard on the websites given below.
- gate2026.iitg.ac.in
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goaps.iitg.ac.in
After visiting the homepage, candidates will need to access the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal to view their results. This is the only authorized platform to check scores.
Steps to Check GATE Result 2026
- Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Click on the “GATE 2026 Result” link
- Log in through the GOAPS portal
- Enter your Enrollment ID/email and password
- Submit the details
- Your GATE score and qualifying status will appear on the screen
Through Email Notification
Registered candidates may receive an email from GATE authorities. The email usually contains result updates and a link to check scores.
GATE Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard
The GATE 2026 result will include:
- Marks obtained
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Qualifying marks
- Scorecard validity
The official scorecard will be available for download a few days after the result announcement.
Important Advisory for Candidates
- Check results only on the official website
- Avoid fake or misleading links circulating online
- Do not share login credentials on unknown platforms
With the GATE Result 2026 releasing today at 5 PM, candidates are advised to stay prepared with their login credentials and access their scores only through the official website. Relying on trusted sources will ensure a smooth and secure result-checking process.
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