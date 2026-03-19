GATE Result 2026: How to check scorecard via official and other sources

GATE Result 2026: The GATE Result 2026 is set to be announced today at 5 PM by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can check their scores online through the official portals once the results are declared.

GATE 2026 Result: Official Website to Check GATE 2026 Scores

Those candidates who have appeared for the GATE exam 2026, they can check their score and download the scorecard on the websites given below.

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gate2026.iitg.ac.in

goaps.iitg.ac.in

After visiting the homepage, candidates will need to access the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal to view their results. This is the only authorized platform to check scores.

Steps to Check GATE Result 2026

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on the “GATE 2026 Result” link

Log in through the GOAPS portal

Enter your Enrollment ID/email and password

Submit the details

Your GATE score and qualifying status will appear on the screen

Through Email Notification

Registered candidates may receive an email from GATE authorities. The email usually contains result updates and a link to check scores.

GATE Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

The GATE 2026 result will include:

Marks obtained

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying marks

Scorecard validity

The official scorecard will be available for download a few days after the result announcement.

Important Advisory for Candidates

Check results only on the official website

Avoid fake or misleading links circulating online

Do not share login credentials on unknown platforms

With the GATE Result 2026 releasing today at 5 PM, candidates are advised to stay prepared with their login credentials and access their scores only through the official website. Relying on trusted sources will ensure a smooth and secure result-checking process.