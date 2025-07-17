Ghaziabad School Holidays Announced: CBSE, ICSE Schools To Remain Closed From July 17 Due To Kanwar Yatra

School Holiday in Ghaziabad: In view of the Kanwar Yatra, all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, including those affiliated with CBSE and ICSE boards, along with institutions under technical education, higher education, and Madrasa/Sanskrit boards in the district, will remain closed from July 17 to July 23.

“In view of the Kanwar Yatra, all the primary/upper primary schools and secondary schools/schools recognized by CBSE and ICSE boards, schools run under technical education, higher education and Madrasa/Sanskrit boards of the district will have a holiday from 17-07-2025 to 23-07-2025," reads the official notice by DM Ghaziabad.

Schools in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will be closed on July 16, 2025, for different reasons. In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, all educational institutions will remain shut from July 16 to 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra 2025. During the month of Sawan, millions of Shiva devotees take part in the Kanwar Yatra, causing heavy traffic and security concerns. To manage the large crowds and ensure student safety, all government and private schools and colleges in these areas will be closed. Students are advised to switch to online classes or other alternatives during this period.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh, all schools in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, will remain closed every Monday from July 14 to August 11 due to the Kanwar Yatra. Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to visit the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. To keep children safe, the local administration has declared these closures. However, to make up for the missed classes, schools will remain open on Sundays instead. The government has also asked parents and students to check the latest updates from their districts before going to school.