Global Employers Step Up Hiring From Indian Business Schools; UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada Key Destinations: Experts

Global employers are stepping up hiring from Indian business schools this year as demand grows for talent in technology, digital operations and leadership-track positions. Recruiters across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Canada are opening more roles for Indian management graduates. Industry analysts say this reflects a broader shift in international mobility for young professionals emerging from Indian management programmes.

Global technology firms have also increased recruitment across their Indian operations. Data from staffing firm Xpheno shows that the combined workforce of FAAMNG companies-Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google-expanded by 16 per cent in India over the past year, with more than 28,000 net jobs added.

According to experts, demand for Indian talents is rising for roles linked to artificial intelligence, digital transformation and venture-building across international markets. Industry experts expect these trends to continue as companies expand across the Middle East, North America and Southeast Asia.

Masters' Union School of Business reported that thirty students of its 2025 postgraduate cohort secured international roles across markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Canada. "We have seen deep interest from companies across the Middle East and USA to hire talent trained in technology and leadership-focused tracks. The top sectors from where there is demand include technology, logistics, finance and mobility," said Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union.

Domestic hiring remained strong with an average package of approximately Rs 30.72 lakh. Several students moved into leadership-track roles such as Chief of Staff and Entrepreneur in Residence. Industry observers say these roles indicate a rising appetite for early-career talent that can contribute to strategy and digital transformation.

Abhishek Kaul, Director at Masters' Union, said global hiring trends have changed in recent years. Companies are now open to recruiting globally from a wider set of business schools, as long as the talent meets their strategic requirements.

Recruiters came from consulting, product management, consumer tech, BFSI, venture capital and Founder's Office roles. According to the institute's audited placement report, the global average annual compensation for the cohort stood at about Rs 64 lakh. Four offers were above Rs 1 crore. The full report audited by B2K Analytics shows an overall average annual compensation of Rs 33.39 lakh for the batch. The top quartile reported an average near Rs 55 lakh.

According to Quess IT Staffing, hiring by major global technology companies in India declined by 3-6 per cent in the final quarter of FY25, before recovering by 8-10 per cent in the first quarter of FY26. Much of this hiring momentum is being driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), where companies are expanding work on AI tools, cloud platforms and digital products.