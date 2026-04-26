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NewsEducationGoa Board class 10 result 2026 out: Check SSC scorecard at gbshse.in
GOA SSC RESULTS

Goa Board class 10 result 2026 out: Check SSC scorecard at gbshse.in

Goa SSC result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared SSC class 10th results for the students at results.gbshsegoa.net.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Goa Board class 10 result 2026 out: Check SSC scorecard at gbshse.inGoa Board Result 2026

Goa SSC result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today April 26. Students who appeared for the Goa board exams can now access their scorecards online through the official website at gbshse.in

The Goa SSC results 2026 in online mode, allowing students to easily download their marksheets. To check the results students need access of their admit card containing roll number and password.

Also Read: NEET admit card 2026

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Where to check Goa board 10th Result 2026

Students can access their results on the following official websites:

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

How to download Goa SSC result 2026

To download the Goa class 10th result 2026, follow the instructions given below:

  1. Visit the official website — gbshse.in
  2. Click on “SSC Result 2026” link
  3. Enter your seat number, school index, and date of birth
  4. Submit the details
  5. View your result on the screen
  6. Download and print the marksheet for future reference 

How to check Goa board result via SMS?

Students can check their SSC results via SMS. To check the result, type: GOA10 SEAT NUMBER on your mobile phone and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or type: GB10 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.

Also Read: NEET dress code 2026

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once the results are out, students need to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard that are given below. However, if there is any error, students can contant their respective school authority.

  1. Student’s name
  2. Roll/seat number
  3. Subject-wise marks
  4. Total marks
  5. Result status (Pass/Fail) 

Once the results are out, students need to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard that are given below. However, if there is any error, students can contant their respective school authority.

 

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