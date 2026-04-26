Goa Board class 10 result 2026 today at gbshse.in, check direct link to download scorecard
Goa Board SSC Results 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to announce SSC class 10th result today at 5 PM. Students are advised to keep their login details ready.
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Goa Board SSC Results 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today, April 26, at 5 PM. Students who have appeared for the Goa board examinations can check their results online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, once the official link is activated.
To check the Goa Board SSC result 2026, students will need their login details including roll number and password.
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Goa SSC Result 2026: Date and Time
As per official updates, the Goa Board will release the SSC results at 5 PM today following a press conference. Over 20,000 students are expected to access their results online.
Along with the result announcement, the board will also declare the key highlights such as pass percentage, toppers, and overall performance during the official briefing.
Where to check the Goa Board 10th Result 2026
Students can check their scorecards on the official websites:
- gbshse.in
- results.gbshsegoa.net
Additionally, results will also be available via DigiLocker and UMANG app.
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How to download Goa SSC result 2026
Once the official link is activated, students can check their results by following the steps given below:
- Visit the official website — gbshse.in
- Click on the link for “SSC Result March 2026”
- Enter your seat number, school index number, and date of birth
- Click on submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the marksheet for future use
Details mentioned on scorecard
The online marksheet will include:
- Student’s name
- Roll/seat number
- Subject-wise marks
- Grades and total score
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
To pass the Goa SSC exams, students must secure at least 33% marks or a minimum qualifying grade in each subject. Students must know that the online result is provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be made available to students from their respective schools later. In case of discrepancies, contact school authorities immediately
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