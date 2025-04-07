Goa Board Class 10th 2025 Results Out At results.gbshsegoa.net, 98.3% Students Passed- Check Direct Link Here

GBSHSE Class 10th 2025 Results: The Goa Board of Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially announced the Class 10th Result 2025 today i.e. 7th April, 2025, Monday. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th exams can check results on the official website i.e., gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Class 10th GBSHSE Examination took place from 1st March, 2025 to 25th March, 2025. This year, a total of 18,838 students from regular, private, ITI AND CWSN Candidates have appeared for the class 10th Board Examination out of which 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls. The pass percentage for GBSHSE Class 10th 2025 is 95.3%

GBSHSE Class 10th 2025 Results: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official Goa board website- gbshse.in.

Step 2- Click on the “Goa SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3- A new page will appear on the screen. Enter your required login credentials.

Step 4- Click on submit to view your result.

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen, check it properly.

Step 6- Download it and take a printout for future reference.

GBSHSE Class 10th 2025 Results: Steps to Check the Result via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS Application in your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO”.

Step 3- Send this message to the number- 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4- Your result for class 10th Goa Board will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Save the message for the future reference.