Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: GBSHSE HSSC Results To Be Released Today At gbshse.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time for the Goa HSSC Result 2025. The Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be declared on March 27 at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the March exams can check their results on the official website, gbshse.in. The results of the HSSC Public Examination March 2025 will be officially declared at the Conference Hall on the second floor of the Goa Board office in Porvorim. This year, a total of 17,686 regular students took the exam, including 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls. Additionally, 138 fresh private candidates and 24 exempted private candidates also appeared for the Class 12 board exams in the state.

Along with the results, the board will also release the result booklet. Details regarding mark sheet distribution will be announced soon. An authorized school representative will collect the mark sheets from the board's IT unit, and no individual notifications will be sent to parents or students. This year, a total of 17,686 students appeared for the 2025 Goa Board HSSC exams across Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams.

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for Goa HSSC Result 2025.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click on the submit button to view your result.

Check your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

In 2024, the Goa Board Class 12 results were declared on April 21. The GBSHSE conducted the exams from February 28 to March 18, 2024, across 20 exam centers. Out of 17,511 students who appeared, 14,884 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of around 85%. The pass rate was 81.59% for boys and 88.06% for girls.