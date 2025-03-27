Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time for the Goa HSSC Result 2025. The Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be declared on March 27 at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the March exams can check their results on the official website, gbshse.in. The results of the HSSC Public Examination March 2025 will be officially declared at the Conference Hall on the second floor of the Goa Board office in Porvorim. This year, a total of 17,686 regular students took the exam, including 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls. Additionally, 138 fresh private candidates and 24 exempted private candidates also appeared for the Class 12 board exams in the state.

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: Websites to check result

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were held from February 10 to March 1, 2025. Students can access their HSSC Result 2025 on the official websites gbshse.gov.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Students can access their results using two main methods: SMS and DigiLocker. Below is a step-by-step guide for both options:

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

For Class 10 (SSC):

Send an SMS in the format "RESULTGOA10ROLLNO" to 56263 or 5676750.

For Class 12 (HSSC):

Send an SMS in the format "GOA12 SEAT NUMBER" to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

Alternatively, you can send "GB12 SEAT NUMBER" to 54242.

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Download the DigiLocker app or visit the official website.

Log in using your registered mobile number.

Navigate to the "Issued Documents" section.

Enter your Aadhaar Number to access the Goa HSSC Marksheet.

Click on "Get Document" to download your digital marksheet or certificate.

To save it for future reference, select "Save to Locker".

Along with the results, the board will also release the result booklet. Details regarding mark sheet distribution will be announced soon. An authorized school representative will collect the mark sheets from the board's IT unit, and no individual notifications will be sent to parents or students. This year, a total of 17,686 students appeared for the 2025 Goa Board HSSC exams across Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams.