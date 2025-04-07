Goa Board Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will roll out the results of the Goa Board Class 10 examinations 2025 today, April 7, at 5 PM. Students must enter his/her login credentials, such as seat number, school index, registration ID, and captcha code, at the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net to access the Goa Board SSC 10th result 2025. Students can also explore alternative methods to access and view their Goa Board SSC results. Below are some of the alternatives through which you can download the GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025.

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

To check marks through SMS, students need to open the SMS app on their phone, type Goa 10 followed by their roll number, and send it to 56263 or 5676750. They will receive their subject-wise marks and total score via SMS within a few minutes.

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your name, mobile number, date of birth, email ID, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Create a password and click the submit button.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials you just created.

Step 5: Go to the ‘Education’ section and click on “Goa Board.”

Step 6: Select “GBSHSE SSC Exam Result 2025.”

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar number, and your result will appear on the screen.

The Goa SSC Exam 2025 was held from March 1 to March 21. To pass the exam, students must score at least 33 percent. Last year, in 2024, a total of 18,914 regular students appeared for the SSC exam. Out of them, 17,473 passed. The overall pass percentage was 92.38%.