Goa Class 12th Result 2025: GBSHSE HSSC Result Declared At gbshse.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
Goa Board HSSC 2025: The Goa Board will provide HSSC mark sheets for download beginning March 29, 2025, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
Goa Board HSSC 2025: The Goa Board HSSC 2025 results were officially announced today at 5 PM. A total of 17,686 students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams who appeared for the exams can now check their results online. To view their marks and download their results, students should visit the official website. The Goa Board HSSC 2025 results have revealed a pass percentage of 90.64%, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. This improvement highlights the dedication and hard work of the students. The rise in the pass percentage reflects positively on the overall performance of candidates across all streams.
The Goa Class 12 Board Exams took place from February 10 to March 1, 2025. This year, 17,686 regular students appeared for the exams, including 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls. Additionally, 138 private (fresh) candidates and 24 private (exempted) candidates also participated. To access their results, students must enter their login details on the official website. They will need to provide their Roll Number and Date of Birth to view their scores.
Goa Board Class 12th result 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to the official GBSHSE website at gbshse.in.
- Find and click on the "Goa HSSC Result 2025" link on the homepage.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Your Goa Board Class 12 Results 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Review your result carefully.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.
Goa Board Class 12th result 2025; direct link to download here
In the Goa Board HSSC 2025 results, 88.69% of boys and 92.42% of girls have passed the exam. The higher pass percentage among girls highlights their excellent performance. These results reflect the dedication and effort of students across all streams.
