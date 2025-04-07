Goa SSC Result 2025: GBSHSE Class 10th Results To Be Released Today At gbshse.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Goa SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2025 on April 7, 2025, at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. The results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website. According to the official notice, schools can download the consolidated result sheet from the school login portal — service1.gbshse.in — starting April 9, 2025. The result booklet will also be available on the GBSHSE website, which schools can download for official use.

The date for collecting physical mark sheets will be announced soon. Only a school’s authorized representative can collect the mark sheets from the IT section of the board office. Parents and students will not be allowed to collect them directly. A total of 18,828 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams under the regular category, including 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls. The exams were held from March 1 to March 21, 2025, across 32 exam centres in the state.

Goa SSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Here’s how to check the Goa SSC Result 2025:

Go to the official website — gbshse.in. Click on the “Goa SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage. A new page will appear. Enter your login details. Click on submit to view your result. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

On March 27, 2025, the Goa Board announced the Class 12 (HSSC) results. A total of 17,686 students had appeared for the exams, which were held from February 10 to March 1. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. As per the official notice, schools can download the consolidated result sheets from April 9, 2025, by logging in at service1.gbshse.in using their credentials.