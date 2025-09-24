Good News For NEET Aspirants: 10,000 News Medical Seats Approved By Union Cabinet

In good news for medical aspirants and those preparing for the NEET-UG and NEET-PG, the Union Government has decided to further scale-up the seats across India. This will benefit NEET aspirants even with lower ranks to secure a medical seat. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) aimed at strengthening and upgrading existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone PG institutes, and government hospitals.

Benefits of increasing medical seats

"The schemes to increase medical seats in government colleges and institutions across States and UTs will boost the availability of doctors and specialists, improving access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved regions. By utilizing existing infrastructure, this expansion will provide a cost-effective way to strengthen tertiary healthcare in government institutions, while the addition of postgraduate seats will ensure a steady supply of specialists in key disciplines," as per the official statement by PIB.

Major outputs from the scheme

i. Creating more opportunities for students to pursue medical education within India.

ii. Improving the quality of medical education and training to align with global standards.

iii. Ensuring adequate availability of doctors and specialists, positioning India as a hub for affordable healthcare and boosting foreign exchange earnings.

iv. Reducing gaps in healthcare access, especially in rural and remote regions.

v. Generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, administrators, and support services.

vi. Strengthening the resilience of the healthcare system and contributing to overall socio-economic growth.

India’s healthcare education system has expanded rapidly in recent years, with 808 medical colleges and 1,23,700 MBBS seats — the highest in the world. Over the last decade, MBBS seats grew by 127% (69,352 seats added) and PG seats by 143% (43,041 seats added). Despite this progress, certain regions still require capacity enhancement to meet the growing demand for affordable and accessible healthcare.

The statement further added, "The Medical Institution (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations 2025 have been introduced with a more inclusive and competency-based framework for faculty eligibility and recruitment. These reforms aim to expand the pool of qualified faculty, address the growing need for teaching personnel, and maintain high academic and professional standards."

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) is administering these schemes, and their extension highlights the Government’s commitment to increasing the production of medical professionals, strengthening health human resources, and improving access to quality healthcare across the country.