Google Doodle Turns To Math: Why Quadratic Equation Is In The Spotlight Today

On Wednesday, November 12, Google featured a special Doodle celebrating the quadratic equation, one of mathematics’ most important formulas. This equation has had a major impact on modern science and technology, helping shape progress in areas like engineering, construction, machinery design, and even economics. From building bridges to solving complex problems, the quadratic equation has been a foundation for countless innovations.

A Global Tribute to Mathematics

This isn’t Google’s first tribute to mathematics. The Doodle, called “Learning the Quadratic Equation,” was originally released on September 8 in the US and UK and is now being shared across Europe and other regions of the world.

The Doodle’s Launch in India

In India, Google launched the “Learning the Quadratic Equation” Doodle on November 12, 2025. The artwork creatively links math with movement in sports. It shows the word “Google,” where the second “g” and the “e” are kicking the second “o,” designed to look like a basketball. The ball moves back and forth over the “l,” symbolizing how the quadratic equation helps explain motion and trajectories.

Around the animated Doodle, you can see handwritten examples of the quadratic equation, such as y = ax² + bx + c, showing how the formula typically looks when written out.

What happens when you click on it

When you click on the interactive Doodle, it takes you to a page that explains the quadratic equation in an easy and engaging way. You can learn about its history, how it works, and where it’s used in real life. Through this Doodle, Google aims to show that mathematics can be interesting and fun to explore.