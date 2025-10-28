Government Adds Three New Sainik Schools; AISSEE 2026 Registration Open Till October 30 At nta.nic.in- Check Details

The government has announced the addition of three new institutions to the list of Sainik Schools across the country. According to the official notice, the newly approved schools are Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu; Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School in Vasco, Goa; and Yogeshwari Sainik School in Ambajogai, Beed district of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, registrations are currently open for admissions to Sainik Schools, including 69 new schools for Class 6 and 19 approved schools for Class 9. Students or their parents can submit applications for the entrance examination until 30th October, 2025 till 5 pm through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2026, in English medium for Class 9 and 13 different languages for Class 6.

The AISSEE is held for admission to Classes 6 and 9, offering students the opportunity to study in English-medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE. These schools prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other officer training academies. At present, there are 33 Sainik Schools operating across the country.

Sainik School Admission 2026: Exam Details

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper (OMR sheet) format with multiple-choice questions. For Class 6, the exam will be held in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, carrying a total of 300 marks and lasting 150 minutes. The paper will include 25 language questions (50 marks), 50 maths questions (3 marks each), and 25 intelligence questions (50 marks). The Class 9 entrance exam will have a duration of 180 minutes.

Sainik School Admission 2026: Exam Fee

The examination fee is Rs. 850 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, Defence, and Ex-Servicemen categories, while Rs. 700 is applicable for SC and ST candidates. The AISSEE 2026 results are expected to be announced in February 2026.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.