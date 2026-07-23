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Government ready for NEET debate, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition not to disrupt Parliament and said the government is ready to discuss NEET paper leaks. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders criticised the Centre, leading to protests and clashes between MPs in Parliament.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Government ready for NEET debate, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Credit: ANI

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