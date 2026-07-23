/Government ready for NEET debate, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

"We are with an open heart asking and appealing to the opposition party, don't stall the Parliament. There are important bills and very important business in this Monsoon Session. We are ready to keep it aside and, first of all, initiate the discussion on the NEET exam paper leak and all the examinations which happen in the country. There are cases of paper leaks in different states. So it's a concern for everybody. It is not a concern for one party or one state because paper leaks have happened in so many places," he said.