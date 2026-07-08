/Government school enrolment falls by 86 lakh in 2 years: UDISE report

A new report by the Ministry of Education shows a major shift in where students are studying in India. While fewer students are dropping out of school, government schools are seeing a sharp decline in enrolment, with more students moving towards private schools over the past two years.
According to the UDISE+ 2025-26 report, enrolment in government schools has decreased significantly, while private schools have gained a large number of students. This shows that many parents are now choosing private education over government schools.
UDISE+, the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, is the government's official mechanism for tracking data on schools, students, and teachers nationwide.
The total number of students from foundational to secondary level was 24.72 crore in 2025-26, slightly lower than 24.80 crore in 2023-24.
However, the major change is in school type. Government school enrolment dropped from 12.75 crore to 11.89 crore, a decline of around 86 lakh students.
Private unaided recognised schools tell the opposite story. They climbed from 9 crore to 9.89 crore, adding more than 88 lakh students in that same stretch.
Not everything's bad news, though. Dropout rates have fallen across different stages of schooling, meaning more kids are actually staying enrolled and finishing.
Teacher numbers are up too, and for the first time, they've crossed 1 crore, hitting over 1.02 crore in 2025-26. That's pushed the pupil-teacher ratio down from 25:1 to a better 24:1.
There's more here worth noting. Zero-enrolment schools dropped from 12,954 in 2023-24 to 5,663 in 2025-26, a sharp fall.
Single-teacher schools followed the same pattern, going from 1.11 lakh to 1.01 lakh. Staffing and resources, it seems, are getting better on the ground.
Overall, the report presents a mixed picture. While fewer students are dropping out and school infrastructure is improving, the shift from government to private schools remains a key concern. It highlights the need to further strengthen government schools to regain trust and attract more students.
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