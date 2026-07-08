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Government school enrolment falls by 86 lakh in 2 years: UDISE report

A report by the Ministry of Education shows that government school enrolment has dropped by around 86 lakh in two years, while private schools have gained students. At the same time, dropout rates have improved, teacher numbers have increased, and overall school infrastructure has shown positive progress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Government school enrolment falls by 86 lakh in 2 years: UDISE report
Image Credit: ANI

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