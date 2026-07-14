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Government to introduce sex education in schools after Supreme Court's approval

For younger children specifically, the panel has proposed age-appropriate lessons on personal hygiene, body awareness, personal safety, and good touch and bad touch.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Government to introduce sex education in schools after Supreme Court's approval

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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