The Central Government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has accepted an expert committee's recommendations to introduce comprehensive sex education in schools and colleges across the country, and will roll it out once the court gives its approval.
Appearing before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that the Centre had accepted the recommendations put forward by an expert committee set up to examine questions around adolescent relationships and the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The committee was formed following directions from the Supreme Court, which had asked the Centre to explore ways to prevent consensual relationships among adolescents and cases involving minor pregnancies from being automatically criminalised under the POCSO law.
The 26-member panel, chaired by an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, included representatives from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), clinical psychologists, officials from central ministries and state governments, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
The proposed age-appropriate curriculum includes personal safety, good touch and bad touch, consent, puberty, reproductive health, healthy relationships and child sexual abuse awareness.
For younger children specifically, the panel has proposed age-appropriate lessons on personal hygiene, body awareness, personal safety, and good touch and bad touch.
The committee suggested that schools appoint trained educators to conduct dedicated sessions on these topics from the primary level onwards, recommending that such classes be held for 15 to 20 minutes at least twice a week.
Beyond the classroom, the panel emphasised the importance of involving parents, guardians and teachers through regular awareness meetings to help them understand children's developmental stages and the role of sex education in ensuring their well-being and safety.
Senior advocates assisting the court welcomed the recommendations and highlighted the need for clearly defining the scope of comprehensive sex education. The Supreme Court said it would examine the report and issue appropriate directions in due course.
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